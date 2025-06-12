NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $142.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

