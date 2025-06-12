Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.4%

ODFL stock opened at $162.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.90 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.