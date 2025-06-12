Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$37.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.36.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total value of C$163,687.68. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total value of C$859,219.83. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

