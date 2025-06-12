Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,272,000 after purchasing an additional 451,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,265,000 after buying an additional 683,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,732.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after buying an additional 3,203,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,992,000 after buying an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.