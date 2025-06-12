Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $193.22 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

