Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,544 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,760,529.79. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

