Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 189,335 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 189,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 332,807 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 18.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 224,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 236,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 168,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PML opened at $7.44 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.