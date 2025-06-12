Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.18 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

