Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NYSE:A opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

