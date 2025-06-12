Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,018,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,527,944,000 after acquiring an additional 490,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,072,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,248,000 after buying an additional 311,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price objective on Sempra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Sempra stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero purchased 2,600 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,453.04. This trade represents a 19.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

