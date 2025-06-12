Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VHT opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

