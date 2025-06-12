Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,977,000 after purchasing an additional 668,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $110,236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 29,415.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 226,501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,256.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.60.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $274.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.27. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

