Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $4,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,254,237. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $239.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $241.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

