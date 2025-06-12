Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 224.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 38,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.