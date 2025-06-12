Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $3,354,994.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,095,091.05. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $104,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,020. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,976 shares of company stock valued at $74,746,733. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $179.70 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $181.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.