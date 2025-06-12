Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.2%

SU opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.4133 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

