Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 103,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.