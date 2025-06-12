Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,123.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,245 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

