Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 103,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $30,150,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 32.5% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

