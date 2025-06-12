Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

