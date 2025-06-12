Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,494 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,811,000 after acquiring an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after acquiring an additional 437,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 69,793 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,969,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 901,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 610,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.