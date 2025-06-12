Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

