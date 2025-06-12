Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Centene by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Centene by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

NYSE:CNC opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

