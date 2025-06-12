Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,267,000 after buying an additional 842,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 743,111 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,539,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $117.69 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

