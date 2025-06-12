Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

