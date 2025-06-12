Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $59.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

