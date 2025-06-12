Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 13,287 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 72,095 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $8.82 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

