Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LANC shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

LANC stock opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $156.14 and a 12-month high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

