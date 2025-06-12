Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after buying an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,448,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $272.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.39. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

