Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.