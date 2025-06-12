Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,903 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

