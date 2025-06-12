PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.50. PBF Energy shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 277,929 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,514,729.02. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 199,900.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

