Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Pentair by 128.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $99.30 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

