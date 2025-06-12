Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Peoples Bancorp worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,426.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

