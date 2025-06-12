PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Cut by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PG&E were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,248,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,736,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

