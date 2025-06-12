Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.42. Plug Power shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 97,962,114 shares changing hands.
Specifically, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
