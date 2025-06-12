Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.42. Plug Power shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 97,962,114 shares changing hands.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Specifically, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Plug Power Stock Up 7.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.