Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Popular were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

