Promising Airline Stocks To Research – June 9th

Get alerts:

Zscaler, United Airlines, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transport services. Their performance is driven by factors like ticket demand, fuel and labor costs, fleet utilization, and regulatory or geopolitical developments. Because they’re closely tied to economic cycles and travel trends, airline equities often exhibit higher volatility than broader market indexes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.91. The stock had a trading volume of 969,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,578. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.61. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,215.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.07. 2,999,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,048. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,927,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,341,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Recommended Stories