Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – June 9th

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, Vale, Baidu, Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, and Shell are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles as well as the development of related technologies such as batteries and charging infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing EV market and its potential for long-term environmental and economic impact. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,154,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,777,746. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.38, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.51.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 94,115,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,211. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.53. 22,804,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,866,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Baidu stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. Baidu has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,455,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,014,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.30. 11,664,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,187,477. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

