Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE PSA opened at $300.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.90. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.