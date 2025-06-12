Q1 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Issued By Desjardins

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.88.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAP opened at C$27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.33. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.15.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.