Q1 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Issued By Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.88.
Saputo Stock Performance
SAP opened at C$27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.33. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.15.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.