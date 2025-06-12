Q3 Earnings Estimate for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

RIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. Transocean has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,811,863 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $295,544,000 after purchasing an additional 931,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Transocean by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,660,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $128,894,000 after purchasing an additional 651,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,348,095 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after buying an additional 3,895,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

