QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy Rating

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.52 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.10. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuantaSing Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QSG

QuantaSing Group Trading Up 30.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QSG opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $617.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.43. QuantaSing Group has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 88.29%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantaSing Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuantaSing Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantaSing Group by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantaSing Group by 301.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 69,963 shares in the last quarter.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.