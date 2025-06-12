RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.60.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $241.16 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.60.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

