Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IonQ were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $39.79 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IonQ news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 9,280 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $391,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,987 shares in the company, valued at $30,067,211.01. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

