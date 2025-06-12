Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,587,000 after acquiring an additional 378,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $83,016.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,995.91. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $240,508.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,947.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

