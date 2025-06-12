Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 1.7% Following Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $71.66 and last traded at $72.14. Approximately 15,956,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 27,070,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

Specifically, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $431,018.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,539.64. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,312,784.68. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 52,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,463,000 after buying an additional 739,631 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

