Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Wendy Mars Acquires 209 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars purchased 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,828.75 ($2,478.99).

LON RR opened at GBX 880 ($11.93) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.28). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 778.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 688.16. The firm has a market cap of £75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

RR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.20) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.39).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

