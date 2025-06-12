Roth Capital Forecasts Lower Earnings for Perpetua Resources

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Perpetua Resources in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $28.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

PPTA stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 0.02.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $76,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,694. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,600.75. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.