Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $279.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

